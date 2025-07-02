Top wide receiver prospect puts FSU on shortlist before commitment
Florida State's efforts on the recruiting trail were realized in June, especially on offense. The Seminoles found their quarterback to lead #Tribe26 while adding multiple blue-chip prospects around him at wide receiver and tight end.
Wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. is flexing his muscles after flipping four-star Devin Carter from Auburn, holding off Miami for four-star Jasen Lopez, and beating Florida for four-star Brandon Bennett. To add to the efforts, longtime commitment Darryon Williams locked his recruitment down with Florida State after a push from the Gators.
To say the least, things are going well at the position for the Seminoles and there's still the possibility of netting another big fish.
Ahead of his decision on Saturday, July 5, five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell included Florida State in his final four alongside Michigan, Oregon, and Syracuse.
Interestingly enough, Miami no longer appears to be in contention for Russell's services despite having family ties in its favor.
Russell officially visited Florida State from June 15-17. Michigan got his final trip of the summer.
As a junior, Russell led Miami Northwestern High School to a state championship. He caught 39 passes for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground. Russell also plays basketball at the prep level where he averaged 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 21 overall prospect, the No. 3 WR, and the No. 2 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 20 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
