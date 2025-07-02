Nole Gameday

Top wide receiver prospect puts FSU on shortlist before commitment

The Seminoles are looking for a big fish.

Dustin Lewis

FSU Athletics
Florida State's efforts on the recruiting trail were realized in June, especially on offense. The Seminoles found their quarterback to lead #Tribe26 while adding multiple blue-chip prospects around him at wide receiver and tight end.

Wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. is flexing his muscles after flipping four-star Devin Carter from Auburn, holding off Miami for four-star Jasen Lopez, and beating Florida for four-star Brandon Bennett. To add to the efforts, longtime commitment Darryon Williams locked his recruitment down with Florida State after a push from the Gators.

To say the least, things are going well at the position for the Seminoles and there's still the possibility of netting another big fish.

Ahead of his decision on Saturday, July 5, five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell included Florida State in his final four alongside Michigan, Oregon, and Syracuse.

Interestingly enough, Miami no longer appears to be in contention for Russell's services despite having family ties in its favor.

Calvin Russell
Calvin Russell/IG

Russell officially visited Florida State from June 15-17. Michigan got his final trip of the summer.

As a junior, Russell led Miami Northwestern High School to a state championship. He caught 39 passes for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground. Russell also plays basketball at the prep level where he averaged 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 21 overall prospect, the No. 3 WR, and the No. 2 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds 20 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

