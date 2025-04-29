Trio of Florida State Football coaches visit elite Big 10 pledge
Florida State's coaching staff is back on the road now that spring practice is complete. It feels like some of the Seminoles' momentum on the trail has waned as of late but the program has a chance to turn that back around with an important slate of summer official visits on the horizon.
On Monday, a trio of FSU's coaches made an important visit in the Sunshine State. Defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and safeties coach Evan Cooper were front and center to meet with four-star cornerback and Nebraska pledge, CJ Bronaugh.
For what it's worth, Bronaugh announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers prior to White leaving the program. The previous relationship is a big reason that the Seminoles are still in this race. Bronaugh has already scheduled an official visit to Florida State from June 13-15. He'll also check out Nebraska, Florida, and Penn State.
Bronaugh is coming off a standout junior season where he totaled 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, four pass deflections and six interceptions, three of which he returned for a touchdown.
The 6-foot-1, 166-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 72 overall prospect, the No. 7 CB, and the No. 8 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 16 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
