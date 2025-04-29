Nole Gameday

Trio of Florida State Football coaches visit elite Big 10 pledge

The Seminoles are working to flip the top-100 prospect.

Florida State's coaching staff is back on the road now that spring practice is complete. It feels like some of the Seminoles' momentum on the trail has waned as of late but the program has a chance to turn that back around with an important slate of summer official visits on the horizon.

On Monday, a trio of FSU's coaches made an important visit in the Sunshine State. Defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and safeties coach Evan Cooper were front and center to meet with four-star cornerback and Nebraska pledge, CJ Bronaugh.

For what it's worth, Bronaugh announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers prior to White leaving the program. The previous relationship is a big reason that the Seminoles are still in this race. Bronaugh has already scheduled an official visit to Florida State from June 13-15. He'll also check out Nebraska, Florida, and Penn State.

Bronaugh is coming off a standout junior season where he totaled 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, four pass deflections and six interceptions, three of which he returned for a touchdown.

The 6-foot-1, 166-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 72 overall prospect, the No. 7 CB, and the No. 8 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 16 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

