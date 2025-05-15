Nole Gameday

Versatile athlete trims recruitment down to 6, FSU Football makes the cut

The Seminoles are one of the final contenders for the in-state prospect.

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23.
Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1 / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
The next couple of months are going to be massive for Florida State with over 50 official visitors expected to walk through the Moore Center over May and June. The search continues on in what has arguably been the most active offseason recruiting cycle in recent years.

The Seminoles are putting in work on the trail to close out the spring with a busy period on the horizon. FSU is still filling out its board and expanding its options nearly halfway through the year.

Earlier this week, three-star athlete Jordan Crutchfield announced he was trimming his recruitment down to six schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Miami, Auburn, Mississippi State, Louisville, and Kentucky.

Crutchfield is a trending prospect out of the Sunshine State. He was in Tallahassee in March to check out a spring practice but has yet to lock in an official visit to Florida State. The Seminoles will likely be looking to change that in the near future.

As a junior, Crutchfield had a presence all over the field. He totaled 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions on defense while catching 25 passes for 495 yards and five touchdowns on offense. He's expected to play on the defensive side of the ball at the college level.

The 6-foot-1.5, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 457 overall prospect, the No. 39 S, and the No. 63 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

