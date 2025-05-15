Versatile athlete trims recruitment down to 6, FSU Football makes the cut
The next couple of months are going to be massive for Florida State with over 50 official visitors expected to walk through the Moore Center over May and June. The search continues on in what has arguably been the most active offseason recruiting cycle in recent years.
The Seminoles are putting in work on the trail to close out the spring with a busy period on the horizon. FSU is still filling out its board and expanding its options nearly halfway through the year.
Earlier this week, three-star athlete Jordan Crutchfield announced he was trimming his recruitment down to six schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Miami, Auburn, Mississippi State, Louisville, and Kentucky.
Crutchfield is a trending prospect out of the Sunshine State. He was in Tallahassee in March to check out a spring practice but has yet to lock in an official visit to Florida State. The Seminoles will likely be looking to change that in the near future.
As a junior, Crutchfield had a presence all over the field. He totaled 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions on defense while catching 25 passes for 495 yards and five touchdowns on offense. He's expected to play on the defensive side of the ball at the college level.
The 6-foot-1.5, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 457 overall prospect, the No. 39 S, and the No. 63 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
