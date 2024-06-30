WATCH LIVE: Four-Star DB Gregory 'Zae' Thomas Announces Decision Between FSU Football And Clemson Tigers
There are only a couple of hours remaining until one of Florida State's top targets in the 2025 class announces a decision. The Seminoles are in the final two alongside the Clemson Tigers for four-star defensive back Gregory Xavier Thomas ahead of his commitment on Sunday evening.
Thomas has been a name to know on FSU's recruiting board for quite some time. The Seminoles have been building a relationship with the blue-chip prospect for over a year and are in a prime position to make him their fifth pledge in the last seven days.
Florida State got the opportunity to make the final impression on Thomas after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. The Tigers are a clear threat but the relationships and ties to the Seminoles might make them tough to beat.
As a junior, Thomas recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two interceptions while helping guide American Heritage High School to the playoff semi-finals. He also runs track in high school where he's recorded an 11.56 100-meter dash.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 190 overall prospect, the No. 17 S, and the No. 23 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 44 in the country.
View Thomas's announcement LIVE on his Instagram Page. The ceremony will begin around 7:34 p.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL and Thomas is expected to make his decision at 8:40 p.m. or shortly thereafter. CLICK HERE TO WATCH!
