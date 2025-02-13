Georgia Bulldogs Preparing for a Push to College Baseball World Series
A look at what the Georgia Bulldogs are bringing to the table this season as they look to make a push for the College Baseball World Series.
The Georgia Bulldogs made a push towards making a trip to Omaha last season but came up just a game short against North Carolina State in the Super Regional round. The Dawgs lost their star player Charlie Condon to the MLB but they have yet another loaded roster that appears to be poised for another postseason run.
That's not speculation either. That's what Georgia's players have said. They feel as if they can win it all this season. They brought back a litany of contributors from last season's roster and made some big-time transfer portal additions as well. So as the first pitch of the season approaches, let's take a look at Georgia's roster construction.
Off rip, there are two names to know heading into this season. Rising star Tre Phelps who really broke onto the scene last year. He finished the year with a .353 batting average, 12 home runs and 40 RBI in 42 games played. The slugging outfielder made the preseason Golden Spikes Award Watch List and many are expecting him to have a massive year for the Dawgs.
Another player that made the same watch list was pitcher Kolten Smith. He led the team in both wins and strikeouts last season tallying nine wins on the bump and fanned 105 batters in 2024. He will be Dawg's starting pitcher on opening day and is expected to be the ace in a deep pitching staff.
Other names to know in the rotation are Charlie Goldstein, Leighton Finley and Brian Zeldin. All three are returning pitchers from Georgia's 2024 staff and will likely be mainstays in the rotation. Here are the 2024 stat lines for all three of those names:
- Goldstein: 3.72 ERA, 43 strike outs, 14 BB, 36.1 IP
- Finley: 4.14 ERA, 76 strike outs, 28 BB, 76.0 IP
- Zeldin: 5.66 ERA, 51 strike outs, 30 BB, 55.2 IP
Some other big returnees for Georgia this season are infielder Kolby Branch, catcher/outfielder Henry Hunter and infielder Slate Alford. In 2024, Branch finished with a .267 batting average, smacked 17 home runs and 58 RBI. Hunter in 30 games played had a .264 average, four home runs and 12 RBI. For Alford, he slashed .300, 17 home runs and 69 RBI last season.
Some notable incoming transfers to know for Georgia this season is Duke transfer Devin Obee. He batted .309 for the Blue Devils last season and racked up 16 home runs, 50 RBI and 11 doubles. Outfielder Nolan McCarthy comes from Kentucky and he batted .288, had eight home runs and 41 RBI but perhaps the most impressive 2024 stat line for him was he posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 123 total chances with 122 putouts and one assist.
Georgia also brought in quite a few arms from the transfer portal this offseason which include Zach Brown from Ohio State, JT Quinn from Ole Miss, Brian Curley from VCU, Alton Davis II from Alabama and a laundry list of other arms added to the mix. Brown will be on of Georgia's starters this weekend.
The Diamond Dawgs also had a strong recruiting class and from that list, a name to keep an eye on this season is infielder Cade Brown out of Parkview High School. He was rated as a top-five third baseman in the country according to Perfect Game and brings a lot of power to the plate. According to his Max Preps profile, Brown batted .472, had 14 home runs and 50 RBI during his senior season.
Erik Parker is another true freshman to keep an eye on this season. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 15th round last year but has elected to take the college route. He comes from North Gwinnett High School and was rated as a top 100 player in the country according to Perfect Game.
Georgia has the depth and the tools on the roster to make another postseason push this season. Perhaps the only thing that could be standing in their way is a loaded conference that will provide challenges every single weekend series, but there's a good feeling that the Dawgs have one of the best rosters the conference has to offer.
