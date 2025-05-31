Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Duke Preview - NCAA Baseball Athens Regional

Georgia Bulldogs set to play the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the Athens regional.

Gage Fulford

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson (25) celebrates after hitting his second home run during a NCAA Regionals game against Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025.
The Athens Regional is set for a marquee showdown as No. 1 seed Georgia faces No. 2 seed Duke in the winners bracket on Saturday, May 31, at 6:00 p.m. ET, streaming live on ESPN+. Both teams are coming off commanding victories and will clash for a spot just one win away from advancing to the Super Regionals.

Georgia opened its regional campaign with a dominant 20–4 win over Binghamton. The Bulldogs’ offense was led by Dan Jackson, who launched two home runs, propelling Georgia to a win and a 1–0 start in regional play .

Duke, meanwhile, secured a victory over Oklahoma State in the late game on May 30, showcasing their pitching strength and improving to 1–0 in the regional bracket.

Saturday’s matchup promises to be a compelling contest between Georgia’s potent offense and Duke’s formidable pitching staff. The winner will advance in the winners bracket and be just one victory away from clinching a spot in the Super Regionals, while the loser will face an elimination game.

With high stakes and top-tier talent on display, all eyes should be tuning into Georgia vs. Duke.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ for fans that want to watch. If Georgia wins on Saturday, they will then play the winner between Duke and the loser of the Binghamton vs Oklahoma State game Sunday evening. A game on Monday will be played if necessary as well. Needless to say, Georgia is already inching closer to another Super Regional appearance.

Published
