How to Watch Georgia vs Quinnipiac, Game Two
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on Quinnipiac in Game two of their four-game series in Wilmington, North Carolina. They are (1-0) looking to remain undefeated. Here's how to watch/listen.
The Diamond Dawgs are off to a (1-0) start in 2025 thanks to a commanding (9-1) win over Quinnipiac on opening day of the 2025 season. They are set for a double-header on Saturday, facing off with Quinnipiac at 10AM, then they will take on UNC-Wilmington at 45 minutes after the conclusion of game two vs Quinnipiac.
How to Watch Georgia vs Quinnipiac
For the fans that want to watch Georgia during opening weekend, the only option to catch the first two games of the season against Quinnipiac is on the radio as there are no streaming options listed on the game notes. As for the games against UNC Wilmington, those games will be available on FloSports. The link to subscribe can be found here.
Georgia Projected Starting Lineup:
CF Nolan McCarthy
DH Christian Adams
RF Tre Phelps
2B Robbie Burnett
3B Slate Alford
C Henry Hunter
LF Devin Obee
1B Ryland Zaborowski
SS Kolby Branch
