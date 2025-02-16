How to Watch Georgia vs UNC Wilmington - Final Game of the Series
Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs UNC Wilmington on Sunday.
The Georgia Bulldogs have gotten off to a great start this season as they sit at 3-0 going into the final game of the weekend. They started the season off against Quinnipiac on Friday in which they won 9-1 followed by another game against them Saturday morning in which they won 7-4. They need faced UNC Wilmington Saturday afternoon in which they won 7-3.
Now they face the Seahawks again on Sunday afternoon with the hopes of completing the weekend series sweep. It has taken a few innings so far in each game for the Dawgs to get the bats going, but they have pulled away in the late innings in all three matchups. Georgia's pitching staff has also came up huge this weekend and showcasing why they will be so dangerous this season.
For the fans that want to watch the Diamond Dawgs on Sunday, here is everything you need to know on where you can find and watch the game.
How to Watch Georgia vs UNC Wilmington (Sunday):
- Where: Wilmington, NC
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stream: FloSports
- Radio: 960The Ref
