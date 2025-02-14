LIVE: Georgia vs Quinnipiac Score Updates
The Georgia Diamond Dawgs season kicks off Friday afternoon in Wilmington, North Carolina against Quinnipiac. We have all the live updates you need right here.
The Georgia Diamond Dawgs are in Wilmington, North Carolina to kick off their 2025 College Baseball Season. They have two games against Quinnipiac this weekend before finishing off the weekend against UNC Wilmington. They will play a double-header on Saturday, following their Friday opener at Noon.
LIVE UPDATES - Georgia vs Quinnipiac Score
First Inning:
According to the Georgia website, Kolten Smith is expected to get the start. However, the latest from the LIVE Stats available say that Zach Harris is set to get the start for the Bulldogs. We will keep you posted. UPDATE: RHP, Zach Harris will get the start according to Georgia Baseball.
Starting Lineup:
CF Nolan McCarthy
DH Christian Adams
RF Tre Phelps
2B Robbie Burnett
3B Slate Alford
C Henry Hunter
LF Devin Obee
1B Ryland Zaborowski
SS Kolby Branch
SP Zach Harris
Top:
For the fans that want to watch Georgia during opening weekend, the only option to catch the first two games of the season against Quinnipiac is on the radio as there are no streaming options listed on the game notes. As for the games against UNC Wilmington, those games will be available on FloSports. The link to subscribe can be found here.
Here are the start times for all four games this weekend for the Diamond Dawgs:
*SCHEDULE CHANGE*
- Friday vs Quinnipiac, Noon
- Saturday vs Quinnipiac, 10 AM
- Saturday vs UNC Wilmington, 2 PM
- Sunday vs UNC Wilmington, 3 PM
