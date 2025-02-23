LIVE Updates: Georgia vs UIC Series Finale
Follow along as Georgia goes for the series sweep of UIC.
Georgia looks to complete the series sweep of UIC today after picking up an impressive 10-4 win on Saturday. Brian Zeldin did not have his best start for the Bulldogs, however, the bullpen picked him up with 6.2 innings of shutout baseball.
Ryland Zaborowski and Slate Alford have both had an incredible weekend at the plate for the Bulldogs. Zaborowski hit a grand slam on Friday and a 3-run homer Yesterday. Alford is 7-10 on the series with 3 doubles and 5 RBIs. Robbie Burnett has also impressed with two home runs to this point.
RHP Jt Quinn is set to make his first start as a Georgia Bulldog. Quinn, a transfer from Ole Miss, has experience pitching in the SEC and has earned the trust of the UGA staff to move into a starting role.
First pitch is at 11 am.
Live Updates: Georgia vs UIC
First Inning:
How to Watch: Georgia vs UIC
- Location: Foley Field (Athens, Ga)
- Time: 11:00 am ET
- Stream: SECN+
- Date: Feb. 23, Sunday, 2025
