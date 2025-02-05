Georgia Bulldog Earns Top-10 Draft Projection in Latest NBA Mock Draft
See which Georgia Bulldog is projected to be a top-10 selection in this year's NBA Draft.
The college basketball season is in full swing as hundreds of teams continue to push to earn a spot in this year's March Madness tournament. As one of the most exciting postseasons in sports draws near, experts and analysts have begun setting up their draft boards for the ensuing NBA Draft that will take place following the season.
Georgia Bulldogs forward Asa Newell is expected to have a prosperous draft night. According to NBADraft.net, Newell is expected to be selected by the Portland Trailblazers as the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. This would make Newell the highest selected Georgia player in an NBA Draft since Anthony Edwards was taken first overall 2020.
Newell has been a force for the Bulldogs this season, leading the team in both points and rebounds. In addition, the freshman possesses incredible athleticism for his 6' 11" frame, something that will surely be taken into consideration during scouting periods.
Round one of this year's NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25th and will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Further information on broadcast locations and how to watch will be revealed at a later time.
