Georgia vs Gonzaga Predictions: Can the Georgia Pull off Upset?
Can the Georgia Bulldogs pull off the upset against Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament?
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to make their NCAA Tournament debut for the first time since 2015 against a team in Gonzaga who is very familiar with postseason play. Gonzaga has made nine straight sweet sixteens and despite this matchup being an 8 vs 9 seed, it feels as if Georgia is quite the underdog.
It took some big moves for head coach Mike White and his team to get to this point. With four games left in the regular season, Georgia was projected to be one of the first four out, but a four game win streak to close out the season lofted Georgia into a nine-seed spot. For the first time since 2015, the Dawgs won 20 games in a season.
Gonzaga on the other hand isn't the typical national title contender that they have been in prior years but they are still a solid unit. Point guard Ryan Nembhard currently leads the country in assists per game, so Georgia will have their hands full with the Zags offense. So can Georgia pull off the upset.
Well, according to ESPN's Jay Bilas, he doesn't see it happening. In his March Madness bracket prediction, he has Gonzaga getting the win in round one.
"Georgia is very talented but very young in key spots," Bilas wrote. "Gonzaga has been to nine straight Sweet 16s, and that winning DNA means something to me."
Georgia and Gonzaga do have a common opponent in Kentucky. On January 7th, 2025, the Georgia Bulldogs pulled off a statement win by defeating the #7-ranked Kentucky Wildcats 82-69. Gonzaga had a much tougher time when they faced the #4-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. The Bulldogs pushed the game to overtime, but ultimately fell short, losing 90-89 in a heartbreaking finish.
Coach White is undefeated in the round of 64 during his head coaching career but it seems like the deck is stacked against him in his tournament debut as Georgia's head coach.
