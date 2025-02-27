Dawgs Daily

40-Yard Dash Results: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Warren Brinson

Former Georgia Bulldog Warren Brinson just completed his 40-yard dash in the 2025 NFL Combine. Here are his results.

Christian Kirby II

Oct 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97) walks to the field before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the combine, numerous prospects participate in drills and events to showcase their athletic abilities and increase their draft stock. 

One of the most popular events at the combine is the 40-yard dash, where players sprint as fast as they can for a 40-yard distance to display their acceleration and top-end speed. Today, the defensive lineman position group is participating, which means that former Georgia Bulldog Warren Brinson is set to compete. Below are the former Bulldog’s results for the 40-yard dash. 

NOTE** This article will be updated periodically as the NFL Combine continues throughout the day.

Warren Brinson 40-Yard Dash Results:

First Attempt: 5.11u (1.79 - 10 split)

Second Attempt:

Georgia Bulldogs Invited to 2025 NFL Combine:

  • Trevor Etienne, RB
  • Dominic Lovett, WR
  • Arian Smith, WR
  • Dylan Fairchild, IOL
  • Tate Ratledge, IOL
  • Xavier Truss, OL 
  • Jared Wilson, C
  • Warren Brinson, DL
  • Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
  • Nazir Stackhouse, DL
  • Mykel Williams, EDGE
  • Smael Mondon Jr., LB
  • Jalon Walker, LB
  • Malaki Starks, S

