Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Warren Brinson Credits Tray Scott for Development at UGA
Former Georgia Bulldog Warren Brinson offered some massive praise for his collegiate position coach, Tray Scott.
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the combine, numerous prospects participate in drills and events to showcase their athletic abilities and increase their draft stock.
Along with providing players the ability to showcase their physical abilities, the combine also has numerous media availability periods where prospects can meet with members of the media and answer a litany of questions. One of the more popular questions players were asked was which coaches or players made the biggest impact on them during their collegiate career.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson stated that defensive line coach Tray Scott was a coach who made a massive impact on his development during his time in Athens. Brinson also pitched high school prospects that Scott was the best coach to play for, should they have aspirations of making it to the NFL.
During his time as Georgia's defensive line coach, Scott has produced some of the NFL's most dominant defenders along the line of scrimmage. His coaching and recruiting played a crucial role in the Dawgs' back-to-back national title run and he has produced numerous first-round picks at the position such as Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Devonte Wyatt.
Warren Brinson looks to become the latest success story for coach Tray Scott as he competes in this week's NFL Combine. Below is the full list of Georgia Bulldogs who are attending the event.
Georgia Bulldogs Invited to 2025 NFL Combine:
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Dylan Fairchild, IOL
- Tate Ratledge, IOL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jared Wilson, C
- Warren Brinson, DL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Mykel Williams, EDGE
- Smael Mondon Jr., LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Malaki Starks, S
