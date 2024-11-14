College Gameday Announces Guest Picker for Georgia-Tennessee Game
The guest picker for College Gameday's coverage of the Georgia-Tennessee game has been revealed.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for one of the most important matchups of the 2024 college football season that will surely have an impact on the 12-team playoff race at the end of the year. With such an important matchup looming, College Gameday will also be in town for the game and has just announced who their guest picker will be for Saturday's show.
WWE superstar and current champion Cody Rhodes is set to be in Athens as the guest picker for the Dawgs' matchup with the Vols. Rhodes grew up in the state of Georgia and attended Lassiter High School before rising to stardom in the WWE.
Coverage for College Gameday is set to begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until approximately noon. The Bulldogs and Vols' matchup is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
