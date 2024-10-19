Dawgs Daily

College Gameday Crew Makes Selections for Georgia-Texas Game

See what the hosts of College Gameday have predicted for Georgia and Texas' massive regular season matchup.

As the college football regular season marches along, the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns find themselves set to square off in one of the most highly anticipated games of 2024. The Bulldogs will travel to Austin, Texas for the first time in more than 50 years to face the nation's No.1 team. THis will be the first-ever meeting between these two programs as SEC opponents.

As the 7:30 p.m. kickoff approaches, ESPN's College Gameday hosts have made their selections for the highly anticipated matchups.

College Gameday Hosts Picks (Georgia vs Texas)

Nick Saban: Texas

Pat McAfee: Texas

Desmond Howard: Texas

Lee Corso: Texas

How to Watch Georgia vs Texas

  • Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
  • Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

