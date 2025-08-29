Colorado Football vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - What Georgia Fans Should Watch For
Here is what Georgia fans should watch for this evening as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets face the Colorado Buffaloes.
The Georgia Bulldogs' first game of the season is just a day away as the team prepares for its week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd. While Dawg fans may not have any Georgia football to watch this Friday night, there is one team who is playing that Bulldogs fans may want to pay attention to.
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, an in-state rival to the Georgia Bulldogs, are set to face the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday at 8:00 p.m. The Dawgs and Yellow Jackets are set to face off in their annual rivalry game in November.
Given that the Bulldogs and Georgia Tech are set to face off during the 2025 regular season, here are a few things Georgia fans may want to pay attention to this evening as their in-state rivals face a formidable opponent from the Big 12.
1. What Does Haynes King Look Like?
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King gave the Dawgs a scare last season, as he and the Yellow Jackets forced eight overtimes against the Bulldogs in Athens. Seeing if King has taken another step in his game will be a very important observation to make this evening.
2. How Does the Defense Look Under Blake Gideon?
Georgia Tech will be debuting a brand new defensive coordinator in Blake Gideon, who previously spent time with the Texas Longhorns. Seeing how different the Yellow Jackets' defense looks both schematically and physically will be something to pay attention to.
3. How Good are Georgia Tech's Wide Receivers?
The Yellow Jackets lost a major pass catcher this offseason, as Eric Singleton Jr. transferred to Auburn. Georgia fans should pay attention to names such as Eric Rivers, Isaiah Canion, and Malik Rutherford to see what the room looks like without Singleton this season.
4. Team Physicality
Most of the time, Kirby Smart teams are defeated because their opponents out-physical them. Seeing if Georgia Tech is able to impose its will against the Buffaloes physically will be a major litmus test.
Georgia Tech and Colorado will begin their week one matchup on Friday, August 29th, at 8:00 p.m. Coverage for this event will be held on ESPN.
