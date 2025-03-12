Dan Jackson Georgia Football Pro Day Results
Georgia Bulldogs safety Dan Jackson discusses his omission from the 2025 NFL Combine during the University of Georgia's Pro Day.
The University of Georgia's Pro Day is underway as NFL scouts, coaches, and GMs converge on Athens, Georgia, to take their final look at this year's Bulldog prospects before the NFL Draft. For many Bulldogs, this will be their second and third opportunity to showcase their abilities. However, for safety Dan Jackson, it is his first.
Jackson was controversially omitted from this year's NFL Combine. He was one of the few draft-eligible Bulldogs who did not receive an invite. The NFL hopeful got the opportunity to test with his former teammates. Here are the results:
Dan Jackson Georgia Pro Day Results (Per ESPN's Jordan Reid):
• HT: 6001
• WT: 194
• 40: 4.46 / 4.48
• BJ: 10'3"
• VJ: 34"
• SS: 4.36
• 3-Cone: 7.12
The former walk-on started his career in Athens in a behind the scenes role on scout team but quickly sugred into a starting role on Georgia's defense in 2021. He helped the Bulldogs claim two national titles and two conference titles during his time in Athens. Jackson was a full-time start this past season and was arguably the most consistent player on Georgia's defense.
Jackson will hope to hear his name called at some point in this year's NFL Draft. The draft's first round will begin on Thursday, April 24th, and continue throughout Saturday, April 26th. Coverage for this event can be found on NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN.
