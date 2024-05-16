David Andrews Receives Contract Extension with New England Patriots
Former Georgia offensive lineman David Andrews has received a contract extension with the New England Patriots.
The newest NFL additions from Georgia's football programs are starting to receive their contracts after the draft, but they're not the only former Bulldogs getting paid. Former Georgia offensive lineman David Andrews received a contract extension from the New England Patriots on Thursday.
Andrews' extension goes through 2025 and he will receive a base salary of $12 million over the next two seasons with a maximum value of $13M and $8M fully guaranteed. Andrews went undrafted in 2015 which led him to sign with the Patriots and has been with the organization as the team's starting center ever since.
In his professional career, Andrews has won two Super Bowls and was part of the Patriots All-2010s team. During his career at Georgia, he was second-team All-SEC in 2014. Over his career, he has played in 120 games and started in 117 of them. In 2019, Andrews was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism which forced him to sit for the entire season and put his football career in jeopardy. He would then return to playing the next season and has continued his service as the starting center since then.
Andrews has become one of the most well-known undrafted stories in the league withe Patriots and continues to be one of the top players at his position, and a beloved member of the organization.
