Eagles Trade CJ Gardner-Johnson, Door Potentially Open for Lewis Cine
The Eagles have traded safety CJ Gardner -Johnson which could open the door for Lewis Cine.
Since free agency officially opened, players have been constantly on the move. Organizations have also been making trades, and the Philadelphia Eagles just completed a trade that is sending CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for former first-round pick Kenyon Green, according to Adam Schefter.
Gardner-Johnson started for the Eagles last season during their Super Bowl run and with him off of the roster now, it could open the door for former Georgia Bulldog Lewis Cine to earn a roster spot.
Cine was a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. After some injuries, things did not pan out for the former Bulldog and the Vikings ended it releasing Cine. He then joined the practice squad with the Buffalo Bills and then the Eagles picked him up ahead of the playoffs.
Cine was a standout player on defense for the Bulldogs during his time in Athens and he showed promise of being an contributor on an NFL defense. The latest trade could now open the door for Cine to get into the mix on making the 53-man roster with the Eagles this year if they elect to keep him around.
In 2022, Cine suffered a compound fracture that required immediate surgery. Some believed that it could have been a career-ending injury for the former Bulldog. After rehabbing from the injury, Cine appeared in just seven games with the Vikings before they ultimately decided to part ways with the former first-round pick.
Now two years removed from the injury, Cine has a shot to get a crack at being an NFL starter. The Eagles already have a multitude of former Bulldogs starting on defense and they might add another one before the 2025 season starts.
