LIVE Updates: No. 1 Georgia @ South Carolina

The live updates are rolling for Georgia @ South Carolina.

The 1-1 South Carolina Gamecocks and a sold-out Williams Brice Stadium will host the defending national champions, and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for a noon kickoff on ESPN.

Georgia, a 24.5 point favorite over the Gamecocks and will look to continue the dominating form that's seen them open the season with a 49-3 over Oregon and a 33-0 win over Samford.

South Carolina is fresh off a hard-fought 44-30 loss to Arkansas, and will be looking to pull another big upset, as they did in 2019 on the road against Georgia. 

How to Watch Georgia @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 17th, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • ESPN’s broadcast crew is Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath.

Georgia Football Injury Report

  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least two months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) OUT - Mitchell suffered a high ankle sprain in the win over Samford and did not travel with the team to Columbia.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirmed Friday evening that the redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Columbia.
