Former Georgia Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship Making a Push for a Return to the NFL
Former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is making a strong push to return to the NFL.
It might be the offseason for the NFL but the UFL season is in full swing and players in the league are trying to make a case for them to be added to an NFL roster. One of those players is former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
Blankenship is a perfect 16/16 on the season in the UFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks. He is 7-7 on kicks from 40-49 yards and 5-5 for kicks from 50 yards or more in seven games played so far. He has made a strong case for an NFL team to sign him to a roster ahead of the 2025 regular season.
The former Bulldog started his professional career with the Indianapolis Colts and he spent three seasons with the franchise. He then had a stint with the Arizona Cardinals and then another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately for Blankenship, he was not signed by another NFL team after the Bucs, which led to him taking the UFL route.
In his NFL career, Blankenship was 47/56 on field goal attempts and 54/58 on PATs. That's good for a 83.9 percent career field goal percentage. The Colts elected to release Blankenship after the 2022 season.
Blankenship was a fan favorite during his time Athens and was a reliable kicker by the end of his college career. One of his best career moments came during the 2017 Rose Bowl in the college football playoff against the Oklaoma Sooners when he nailed a 50+ yard field goal going into halftime. It brought the score within 14 points and helped spark a comeback for the Dawgs.
