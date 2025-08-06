Former Georgia Quarterback Lands New Role Outside of Football
Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has landed a new role outside of football.
While Georgia head coach Kirby Smart enters his 10th season with the program, one of the first players he ever recruited is stepping into a new role outside of the football field. Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has landed a role with Atlanta News First as a sports analyst.
“I’m so excited to join the Atlanta News First team and spend time with Georgia’s passionate fan base every Saturday this fall,”Fromm said. “We’re going to give them a fun show and make sure they’ve got everything they need before kickoff and after the final whistle.”
Fromm's role will include hosting a new pre-game and post-game show on the news channel.
Fromm spent three seasons in Athens, where he helped lead Georgia to its first-ever college football playoff appearance and three straight SEC Championship games. He finished his college career with 8,224 yards, 78 touchdowns and 63.2 completion percentage.
Following his college career, Fromm made multiple stops in the NFL. He was first drafted by the New York Giants in the fifth round and played there for two seasons. He then played two seasons with the Washington Commanders and then a final season with the Detroit Lions. He started in two games for the Giants in 2021.
Fromm played at the University of Georgia from 2017-2019. He took over the starting job in Athens after quarterback Jacob Eason suffered an injury in the first game of the season, and the rest was history.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily