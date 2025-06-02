Georgia Bulldogs Corner Daylen Everette Already Shining in the 2026 NFL Draft Class
Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Daylen Everette reportedly has a leg up in the 2026 NFL Draft class for this one reason.
Although the 2025 college football season is still months away, NFL GMs, scouts, and analysts have already begun scouting for next year's NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the modern age of college football has caused experienced players to diminish, making scouting prospects that much harder.
With a limited number of prospects having serious reps under their belt, veteran players with multiple years of experience have become more valuable than ever. This is the case for Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Daylen Everette.
According to Pro Football Focus, Everette already stands out in this year's draft class simply because of the volume of reps he has taken as a starter. The cornerback already has three seasons of experience under his belt, with two of those years being a starter for the Bulldogs vaunt defense.
Everette experienced career highs during his 2024 season as he led the Bulldogs in interceptions and tallied nearly 60 total tackles as a corner. His double-interception effort against Texas in the SEC Championship earned him player of the game honors as well.
As the Bulldog corner enters his senior season with the team, his experience has projected him to be a massive leader of Georgia's defensive backend which lost a handful of starters from just a season ago.
Should Everette utilize his experience and continue to build on a strong 2024 showing, the cornerback could be poised for a first-round selection in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily