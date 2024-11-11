Georgia Bulldogs in "Do or Die" Mode For Remainder of 2024
Should they aspire to make the playoffs, the Georgia Bulldogs must be perfect for the remainder of their 2024 season.
For over three seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs have practically been shoe-ins to reach the College Football Playoff and compete for a national championship. And with the playoff expanding to 12 teams this season, many believed that the Dawgs would never miss a playoff opportunity again. However, with three weeks to go in the 2024 regular season, the Dawgs' playoff hopes are now hanging in the balance.
The Bulldogs suffered a stunning defeat this past Saturday as they were handled by the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford by a score of 28-10. The loss was Georgia's second of the regular season and caused them to tumble outside of the top 10 in the AP rankings. Their position in the second weekly College Football Playoff Committee rankings remains unknown.
With two losses already on the season and a pair of challenging games still ahead, the Bulldogs have entered unfamiliar territory this regular season. The Dawgs no longer have the luxury of being able to afford a loss, and a third loss will all but guarantee that Georgia misses the inaugural season of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Bulldogs will look to keep their hopes alive this Saturday as they return to Athens for the first time in over a month to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Georgia has won seven straight against Tennessee and is currently just over a one-score favorite to win the game.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily