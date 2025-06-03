Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Receive Projections for 2025 Season in ESPN's Football Power Index

The Georgia Bulldogs have received a bump from the ESPN Football Power Index. Here is their latest ranking.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his team after the winning the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19.
The summer portion of the college football offseason has arrived as coaches and players have a much stronger idea as to what their roster will look like for the upcoming year. With roster fluidity at a minimum this time of year, projecting a team's season has become much easier to do.

ESPN joined in the fun earlier this week as it released its Football Power Index (FPI) for all major collegiate teams. The FPI is a predictive ratings system the company uses to provide rankings and odds for each college football team. The system utilizes team metrics and simulates over 20,000 seasons to provide data-driven projections for each program.

Luckily for Georgia, the Bulldogs are projected to be one of the best teams in college football this season. According to the index, the Dawgs have the second-highest chance to win the SEC (26.9%), the second-highest odds to reach the College Football Playoff (78.6%), and the second-highest odds to reach the national championship.

While data suggest the Bulldogs could be in for an exciting season, analysts have been somewhat hesitant to believe in Georgia, citing last year's results and a mass departure of talent as a reason for concern.

Despite the concerns, few have argued that Georgia will not have one of the most talented teams in college football for the 2025 season. The Bulldogs will look to utilize this talent as they attempt to win their third national title in five seasons.

