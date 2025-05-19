Georgia Football 2026 Recruiting Class Member Signs Deal With Notable Sports Agent
A member of the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 recruiting class has singed a deal with an extremely well known sports agency.
In the modern age of college football recruiting, NIL deals and booster funds have created a miniature "arms race" between programs looking to land the best players each year. In response to this, many young recruits have begun signing with major sports agencies in order to make the most of their recruiting period.
One of the latest players to do this is Georgia Bulldogs commit Seven Cloud, who recently signed a deal with super agent Drew Rosenhaus and his organization, Rosenhaus Sports.
Rosenhaus has represented a plethora of extremely notable figures in the sport of football and has grown a reputation as being one of the more powerful agents within the sport. Most recently, the agent represented the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class Jackson Cantwell, who eventually committed to the Miami Hurricanes over the Bulldogs and others.
While this news may certainly raise concern for Georgia fans, who were recently spurned by the commitment of Jackson Cantwell. However, it should be noted that the Bulldogs have had numerous extremely talented players, such as Jalen Carter, who helped the Bulldogs win two national championships during his time with the program.
It is also worth noting that before singing with Rosenhaus Sports, Cloud announced that his recruitment was over and that the prospect was fully committed to signing with Georgia this December.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
