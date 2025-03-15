Georgia Football 2026 Recruiting Class Update
Here is the latest update from the Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class as the Dawgs' spring camp continues.
While it will be a handful of months until the Dawgs return to the field of play. The Bulldogs are diligently preparing for their future as they complete their spring practice camp and continue their hard work on the recruiting trail.
Last season, the Bulldogs signed 24 new commits, which inked them the third-ranked class in the nation. It was the ninth consecutive season that Kirby Smart and his staff signed a top-three class at Georgia. The Dawgs are looking to continue its recruiting success for the 2025 class, however they have a little bit of work to do.
Currently, the Bulldogs have six total commits in their 2026 class, which ranks 17th in the country. Despite the current ranking, Smart and company have plenty of time to make up ground and will likely continue to climb up the rankings as signing day approaches. The Dawgs also remain in contention for big names recruits such as quarterback Jared Curtis and linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Recruiting Commits:
- Zech Fort, S
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Jontavius Wyman
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Seven Cloud, DL
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Featured on Cover of New EA Sports Video Game
- Philadelphia Eagles Expected to Hire Georgia Coaching Staff Member
- 2026 Quarterback Bowe Bentley Locks in Official Visit With Georgia Bulldogs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily