Georgia Football Adding Ty Hatcher to Coaching Staff, What You Need to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs have added Ty Hatcher as an offensive analyst entering the 2025 college football season. What you need to know about this staff addition for the Bulldogs.
According to FootballScoop, the Georgia Bulldogs are making moves to add offensive analyst Ty Hatcher. Hatcher is the son of former Samford head football coach Chris Hatcher. At just 25 years of age, Hatcher has already worked for staffs the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma. He's on track for quite a coaching career considering the immediate climb and connections to the coaching world.
Hatcher's coaching career has meerily just begun, but he's seen stints under Bill O'Brien, Bobby Petrino, Jimbo Fisher, now Mike Bobo in Athens as an offensvie assitant. All five OC's he's worked under, have also had stints as head coaches themselves.
Hatcher will work as an offensive quality control coach, helping to oversee the offense as a whole.
This is just the latest in a recent onslaught of coaching announcements in Athens. Andrew Thacker was promoted to Nickels Coach, James Ellis was promoted to Director of Scouting, Tanner Potts has been promoted to the CEO of the Collective, and Steven Drummond has been promoted to Vice President AD.
The Bulldogs enter the 2025 spring portion of the offseason in under three weeks, debuting their 2025 Georgia Football team. It will be interesting to see how these changes have impacted their play for the 2025 season.
Georgia opens the season at home against The Marshall Thunder Herd on August 30th inside Sanford Stadium.
Other Georgia News:
- This Georgia Football Streak Will be in Jeopardy During the 2025 College Football Season
- LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Posts Hype Video Ahead of Fourth Season
- Will This Be the Year the Atlanta Falcons Select a Georgia Bulldog in the NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily