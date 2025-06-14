Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Flips Caden Harris - What he brings to the Bulldogs' 2026 Class

Here is what Georgia's newest commit Caden Harris brings to the Bulldogs 2026 recruiting class.

Gage Fulford

Haywood's Caden Harris (1) speaks with The Jackson Sun following HaywoodÕs 50-29 victory over Crockett County after the TSSAA Football match between Haywood vs Crockett County in Alamo, Tenn., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
Haywood's Caden Harris (1) speaks with The Jackson Sun following HaywoodÕs 50-29 victory over Crockett County after the TSSAA Football match between Haywood vs Crockett County in Alamo, Tenn., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. / Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Here is what Georgia's newest commit Caden Harris brings to the Bulldogs 2026 recruiting class.

The Georgia Bulldogs have scored big on the recruiting trail once again, flipping talented defensive back Caden Harris from Vanderbilt. At 6’0”, Harris brings a unique combination of length, instincts, and versatility that should have Dawg Nation buzzing with excitement.

One of Harris’ standout traits is his ability to disguise coverages. Whether he’s in man press or dropping into a form of zone, Harris plays with a high football IQ and discipline, making it difficult for quarterbacks to read the defense pre-snap. His technique and awareness are advanced for a high school prospect and give him a legitimate chance to contribute early in Athens.

Harris also brings impressive length to the cornerback position, using his wingspan to disrupt throwing lanes and make life difficult for receivers. That reach allows him to stay competitive at the catch point and gives him a natural advantage when contesting passes.

What really sets Harris apart is how he breaks on the football, especially when reacting to quick screen passes or underneath routes. He diagnoses plays quickly and closes space with authority  a skill that becomes even more valuable against modern spread offenses.

In addition to his coverage skills, Harris is a special teams weapon. Whether it’s kickoff or punt returns, Harris is a threat to take it the distance. He’s explosive with the ball in his hands and has the vision, burst, and elusiveness that could make him a difference-maker in the return game. Georgia’s coaching staff may very well tap into that ability to boost the Bulldogs’ special teams unit.

All in all, Georgia should be thrilled to have flipped Caden Harris from Vanderbilt. He’s not just a promising defensive back  he’s a well-rounded athlete with the potential to impact games in multiple phases. The Bulldogs continue to stack talent in Athens, and Harris is the latest example of that momentum.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

  • Vance Spafford, WR
  • Lincoln Keys, TE
  • Seven Cloud, DL
  • Zech Fort, S
  • Brady Marchese, WR
  • Kealan Jones, S
  • Jared Curtis, QB
  • Jordan Smith, S
  • Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
  • Graham Houston, OL
  • Ryan Mosley, WR
  • Carter Luckie, DL
  • Zachary Lewis, OL
  • Caden Harris, CB

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Gage Fulford
GAGE FULFORD

As a writer for Sports Illustrated covering Georgia athletics, Gage aims to give you an honest, in-depth look at everything happening with Georgia sports. As a current high-school football coach Fulford a true passion for the team and a deep knowledge of the games. Whether it is a breakdown on action or providing insights you won’t find anywhere else.

Home/Football