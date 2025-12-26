James Madison Star QB Alonza Barnett III to Enter Transfer Portal
James Madison star quarterback Alonza Barnett III is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Friday.
"After having conversations with Coach Napier and the staff, I truly believe the program will continue to elevate the way it always has. This has been a very difficult decision, but after a lot of prayer and contemplation, I've made the decision to enter the transfer portal," Barnett wrote in a statement.
The redshirt junior quarterback threw for 2,806 yards and rushed for 589 yards this season, scoring 38 total touchdowns. The Dukes went 12-2 and won the Sun Belt championship before losing to Oregon 51-34 in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
In total, Barnett went 21-6 in two-plus seasons as the school's starting quarterback. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.