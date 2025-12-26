SI

James Madison Star QB Alonza Barnett III to Enter Transfer Portal

The Dukes quarterback led the program to the College Football Playoff.

James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III will enter the transfer portal.
James Madison star quarterback Alonza Barnett III is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Friday.

"After having conversations with Coach Napier and the staff, I truly believe the program will continue to elevate the way it always has. This has been a very difficult decision, but after a lot of prayer and contemplation, I've made the decision to enter the transfer portal," Barnett wrote in a statement.

The redshirt junior quarterback threw for 2,806 yards and rushed for 589 yards this season, scoring 38 total touchdowns. The Dukes went 12-2 and won the Sun Belt championship before losing to Oregon 51-34 in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

In total, Barnett went 21-6 in two-plus seasons as the school's starting quarterback. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

