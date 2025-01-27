Georgia Football Litters First Round - Eagles Find Another Dawg in Latest Mock Draft
Former Georgia football players litter the first round and the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves another Dawg in the latest NFL mock draft.
The Georgia Bulldogs have yet another list of players that are primed to be drafted inside of the first round this year. Linebacker Jalon Walker, defensive lineman Mykel Williams and saftey Malaki Starks are all primed to be selected within the first 32 picks this year, and the latest NFL mock draft confirms.
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso released a first round mock draft and had all three former Dawgs going in the first round. And in typical NFL draft fashion, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in a slot to land themselves another former Bulldogs.
Malaki Starks, S, 13th overall, Miami Dolphins
"Malaki Starks would give the Dolphins another premier playmaker at the safety spot who will contribute on three downs in a big way. He'll probably re-sign, but Jevon Holland is a free agent."
Jalon Walker, LB, 15th overall, Atlanta Falcons
"Jalon Walker is a do-everything linebacker/edge hybrid who'd be a welcomed addition to Atlanta's relatively weak second level."
Mykel Williams, DE, 31st overall, Philadephia Eagles
"This is a Georgia defensive lineman available for the Eagles in the first round. Howie Roseman adds another Bulldog to the front."
It seems in the early stages of the NFL draft season that three Bulldogs are going to be selected in the first round, it's just a matter of which teams want them and where exactly they will be slotted at on draft night.
