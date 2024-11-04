Georgia Football Looking For First Win in Oxford in Over a Decade
The Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to do something they have not done in over 10 years this Saturday.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to travel to Oxford, Mississippi this Saturday as they prepare to face the top-25 ranked Ole Miss Rebels. This will be the 45th meeting between these two teams in a series that the Bulldogs control 33-10-1.
The Bulldogs bested the Rebels in Athens last season, winning dominantly by a score of 52-17. But this year, the Dawgs are hitting the road for this somewhat rare SEC battle and will be looking to earn their first win in Oxford in over 10 years. The Bulldogs' last trip to “The Grove” was in 2016 when the Rebels handed Kirby Smart his first career loss as Georgia’s head coach. Ole Miss dominated the game from start to finish and won by a score of 45-14.
The Dawgs will look to have different fortunes this go-round as they head into Oxford with a 7-1 record and College Football Playoff aspirations. ESPN’s FPI index currently gives Ole Miss a 53.9% chance to emerge victorious.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
