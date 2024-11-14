Georgia Football Releases Initial Injury Report Ahead of Tennessee Game
Here is the latest injury report for the Georgia Bulldogs as they prepare for their matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their most important game of the regular season as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens. This will be the 54th meeting between these two programs in a series that the Bulldogs currently lead 28-23-2. The Bulldogs have won the past seven matchups against the Volunteers.
The Bulldogs were stunned on the road last week by the Ole Miss Rebels, as their offense was held to just 10 points in a 28-10 defeat. The loss has placed the Dawgs in "Do or die" mode, as another loss during the regular season would almost guarantee they miss the playoff.
With just a few days before kickoff, both teams have released their initial injury reports for players. Below are the initial injury reports for both teams.
Georgia vs Tennessee Injury Report:
Tennessee
- Jourdan Thomas, DB – Out
- Keenan Pili, LB – Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB – Out
- DeSean Bishop, RB – Out
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR – Questionable
- Nico Iamaleava, QB – Questionable
- Vysen Lang, OL – Questionable
Georgia
- Roderick Robinson II, RB – Out
- Branson Robinson, RB – Out
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DL – Out
- Trevor Etienne, RB – Questionable
- Anthony Evans III, WR – Questionable
- Cash Jones, RB – Questionable
- Micah Morris, OL – Questionable
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
