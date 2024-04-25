Georgia NFL Draft Trivia - 2024 Edition
Georgia has one of the most storied NFL Draft histories of any college program. How well do you know that history?
Thursday night, Georgia will continue its proud tradition as an NFL pipeline. Multiple former Georgia players, including Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims, and Ladd McConkey have been projected to go in the first round. While we wait for them to hear their names called, let's test your Georgia NFL Draft knowledge.
Questions
1. Who was the most recent Georgia player to be drafted?
2. Name Georgia's five No. 1 overall picks.
3. Georgia set the NFL record with 15 players selected in the 2022 draft. Which year featured the second most Bulldogs drafted?
4. The Philadelphia Eagles famously have five former Georgia players on their team. Which three teams are in second place with four former Bulldogs?
5. Which franchise has drafted the most Georgia players?
6. Which franchise, if any, has never drafted a Georgia player?
7. Who is the only Georgia player the Houston Texans have ever drafted?
8. After a sting in the USFL, which round of the 1985 NFL Draft was Herschel Walker selected?
Answers
1. Kenny McIntosh - RB - Seahawks - 2023 Round 7 Pick 237
2. Frank Sinkwich 1943, Charley Trippi 1945, Harry Babcock 1953, Matthew Stafford 2009, Travon Walker 2022.
3. 2023 - 10
4. Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants
5. The Philadelphia Eagles (26)
6. Every NFL franchise has drafted at least one Georgia player!
7. Legendary Georgia center Ben Jones!
8. Round 5 - Pick 2 - Dallas Cowboys
