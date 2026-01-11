49ers vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Wild Card Weekend (Bet Philly at Home?)
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to defend their Super Bowl title, and their journey starts at home against the No. 6-seeded San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy.
These are the last two teams to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, but only one of them will advance to the divisional round next weekend. The Eagles are favored at home in this matchup, but the 49ers have come on strong to close out the regular season and went 7-2 straight up on the road overall.
Can Brock Purdy and company pull off an upset?
It’s likely going to take a big offensive performance from the 49ers to get that done, as they’re down several key players on defense and have dropped into the bottom 10 in the NFL in EPA/Play and yards per play allowed.
Meanwhile, Philly should be fresh after sitting several starters in a Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Here’s a look at how I’m betting on the Eagles as they begin their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
49ers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 49ers +4.5 (-112)
- Eagles -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- 49ers: +190
- Eagles: -230
Total
- 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The spread in this matchup has moved in the Eagles’ favor, as they opened as 3-point favorites and are now favored by 4.5.
Philadelphia rested many of its starters in Week 18, while the 49ers struggled in a loss to Seattle, knocking them down to the No. 6 seed. These teams did not meet in the regular season, but San Francisco was an impressive 7-2 straight up on the road.
49ers vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite picks for the wild card matchups in his Road to Super Bowl 60 column where he bets on every playoff game:
The 49ers' defense might just be the worst unit on either side of the ball in the NFL Playoffs, which gives me a lot of concern about their ability to beat any postseason team, especially a team that's as complete as the Eagles. The 49ers' defense ranks 27th in defensive DVOA, 24th in opponent EPA per play, 30th in opponent success rate, and 24th in opponent yards per play, giving up 5.6 yards per snap.
The Eagles had a dip in the middle of the season, but they have seemingly fixed a ton of their issues. Their defense in particular has become an elite unit, ranking third in opponent success rate and fourth in opponent EPA since Week 10.
The Eagles are peaking at the right time, and I think they're going to win and cover to keep their back-to-back dreams alive.
MacMillan is backing Philadelphia in this game, and I agree with his thoughts on why they’ll win. San Francisco’s defense has been ravaged with injuries, and it showed in Week 18 that when the offense struggles, it’s going to have a tough time competing with the best teams in the league.
This season, the 49ers are just 2-4 against the spread when set as underdogs, while the Eagles are 10-7 against the spread overall – they were favored in all but one game (a win vs. Buffalo).
San Francisco had a chance to secure the No. 1 seed and rest before playing a postseason game, but I’m worried about this turnaround for Kyle Shanahan’s group, especially against a Philly defense that is one of the best in the NFL.
The only thing that could hold Philly back in this game would be a complete implosion on offense, but I don’t see that happening against a San Francisco defense that is just 24th in the NFL in EPA/Play.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 26, 49ers 20
