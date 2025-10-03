Georgia Players That Need to Have Big Games vs the Kentucky Wildcats
Georgia football players that need to have big games against the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Georgia bulldogs are looking to get some their confidence back this weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats, and it's the perfect game to do it with it being at home. The Dawgs had some players have rough weeks against Alabama, so here are a lit of Bulldogs that need to have big games against the Wildcats.
Nate Frazier, RB
Frazier needs to get his confidence back this week. He had an early fumble that led to Alabama putting points on the board and he didn't see the field again after it. Frazier has shown that he is plenty talented to be the lead back for Georgia, he just has to protect the ball. A big game for him this weekend would be a great sign for Georgia moving forward this season as they are going to need him.
Noah Thomas, WR
Thomas was one of the exciting transfer wide receivers Georgia brought in this season but fans haven't gotten to see much of him this season. It's not because the Dawgs are just completely ignoring him, he was open a couple of times against Alabama, Gunner Stockton just has to get the ball to him. Might not be a bad idea to force feed him a couple of times this weekend and see what happens.
Chris Cole, LB
Georgia has not been able to rack up the sacks this season and Cole might be their best option to get it going. Teams are getting the ball out quickly against the Bulldogs, so if they are going to get to the QB, it has to happen quickly. Cole has shown his ability to break through the pocket at a quick pace, and with how Kentucky's offensive line has played this year, it could be a big day for Cole as an EDGE rusher.
Ellis Robinson IV, CB
Very similar to Frazier, Robinson just needs to get some confidence back. He has had some not so good moments this season as many young football players do, but he has also had some moments that showcase why he was a top five player out of high school. The talent is there and the ability is there, Robinson just has to find some consistency and he will be good moving forward.
