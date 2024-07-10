Georgia Running Back Tandem Rated Top 10 in College Football
The Georgia Bulldogs running back tandem for the 2024 college football season has been rated as a top-10 unit.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had some memorable running back tandems over the years. Todd Gurley with Keith Marshall, Nick Chubb with Sony Michel and most recently James Cook with Zamir White. Now heading into the 2024 college football season, it looks like the Bulldogs might have another set of names join that list.
Georgia dipped into the portal to add some depth to the running back room this offseason by bringing in former Florida running back Trevor Etienne. Georgia lost Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards to the draft this year, so the program needed to make up for the losses. The addition of Etienne is proving to be huge for Georgia, and one college football outlet believes they will have a top-10 tandem in college football this season.
247 Sports' Brad Crawford ranked the ten best running back tandems in the sport for the upcoming season and Georgia came in at ten with Etienne and Branson Robinson being the two players Crawford tabbed as the tandem. Here is what he wrote about it:
"Georgia's toward the back end of these rankings for one primary reason — there's still an element of unknown associated with Branson Robinson and his return from injury. He missed the 2023 season with a surgically-repaired knee and said this spring "it's going to be hell" for opposing defenses this fall considering how strong he feels about his return. Trevor Etienne is Georgia's transfer portal gem from Florida who rushed for 753 yards and eight touchdowns last season as part of the Gators' 1-2 punch with Montrell Johnson."
Georgia's top two running backs to start the season until B. Robinson fully returns from injury will likely be Etienne and Roderick Robinson who flashed as a true freshman for Georgia last season. Regardless of which Robinson is getting totes alongside Etienne this season, the Bulldogs should be one of the top threats from a backfield standpoint this season. And pairing that up with a passing game led by Carson Beck could create one of the best-balanced offenses in the entire sport this season.
