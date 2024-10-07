Georgia's Trevor Etienne Proving to Be an Offensive Difference Maker
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne is proving to be an offensive difference-maker for the Bulldogs this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs went hunting in the transfer portal this past offseason for some offensive difference-makers and they struck gold in running back Trevor Etienne. The former Florida running back spent his first two seasons as a rotation player with the Gators, and now as the leader in Georgia's running back room, he is proving exactly why the Bulldogs brought him in.
On the season in four games, Etienne has compiled 300 rushing yards on 52 attempts for three touchdowns and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He is averaging the seventh-most rushing yards per game in the SEC with 75 and has the 13th-most rushing yards in the conference right now with the least number of games played of anyone ahead of him.
Perhaps the best attribute Etienne has brought to this offense though is his ability to consistently make the first defender miss. Georgia has been able to create one-on-one matchups for Etienne in the run games this season, and when those are created, Etienne has created more yards time and time again.
It should be noted that Georgia has the 11th-fewest rushing attempts in the country right now. That is largely due to teams loading the box when playing Georgia, playing a lot of single-high safety coverage and forcing Georgia to throw the ball throughout the football game. Against Auburn, Georgia got their first true look at a game when their opponent doesn't load the box and Etienne delivered with 88 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns.
The transfer portal has not only become a crucial part of college football, but it's also necessary that the players you bring in also pan out. Etienne has certainly been the difference-maker Georgia hoped he would be this season, and he very well could be a player that only continues to blossom as the season progresses.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia vs Alabama Tickets: Expensive Prices for Big Time SEC Matchup
- Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds Following Week Three of College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily