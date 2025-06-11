Georgia vs Alabama Ranked Biggest Week Five Game of the 2025 College Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide has been listed as the biggest game to watch during week five of the 2025 college football season.
The 2025 college football season is just a few months away as fans eagerly await the return of their beloved teams. While this year's regular season is chaulked full of some exciting matchups, some fans have their sights set on one game in particular.
According to Sports Grid, the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide has been listed as the biggest game of week five of the 2025 college football season. This will be the Tide's first trip to Athens since Kirby Smart took over as head coach in 2015.
"There's no question that these two [Alabama and Georgia] have been the standard-bearers in the SEC for the past decade or so," Wrote Sports Grid's TJ Inman. "This has quickly become one of the most important games annually in college football."
The Bulldogs have, for the most part, had hard luck against Alabama recently. The Dawgs have lost nine of the last ten meetings against the Tide, including last year's heartbreaking 41-34 defeat in Tuscaloosa.
Given that there is an excellent chance that both schools are undefeated, top-10 teams by the time they play, Georgia and Alabama's week five matchup has the chance to be one of the most consequential games of the 2025 college football season.
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will face off this season on Saturday, September 27th in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff for this game will take place at 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
