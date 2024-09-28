Georgia vs Alabama Score, Live Updates
Keep up with the score to the Georgia vs Alabama game and more right here.
The Georgia Bulldogs face their first top-10 opponent of the 2024 season this evening as they travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide. This will be Georgia's first trip to "T-Town" since the 2020 season.
The Bulldogs have unfortunately become quite familiar with The Crimson Tide as they have played spoiler for Georgia numerous times throughout the past decade. The most recent was the 2023 SEC Championship when Alabama ended the Dawgs' historic win streak and doomed their chances at a third straight national title.
Not only do the Dawgs have an opportunity to avenge their only loss from last season, but to also earn a massive road win against a top-5 team in the country. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
*This article will be periodically updated both ahead of and during the football game*
How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia vs Alabama Injury Report:
Georgia
- Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
- Tate Ratledge, OL, Out
- Sacovie White, WR, Out
- Jordan Hall, DL, Questionable
- Mykel Williams, LB, Questionable
- Warren Brinson, DL, Probable
Alabama
- Qua Russaw, LB, Probable
- Richard Young, RB, Probable
- Jeremiah Alexander, LB, Probable
Other Georgia News:
