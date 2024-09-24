Georgia vs Alabama Weather Report, Will Rain Be a Factor in the Game?
A look at the weather report for the Georgia vs Alabama game and whether or not rain could play a factor on Saturday.
The biggest matchup of the entire college football weekend and one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire season is happening in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Georgia Bulldogs are making the trip to the Alabama Crimson Tide to take on Kalen DeBoer in his first year with the program.
One thing that fans are keeping an eye on heading into this week is Hurricane Helene and the potential for rainfall during Saturday's matchup in Alabama. The storm cell is expected to hit the state of Florida, however, it should not be a factor for the big game. According to the Weather Channel, there is just an 11% chance of rain in Tuscaloosa on Saturday and a 42% chance on Friday. So there might be some wet field conditions, but there should not be any heavy rainfall when kickoff rolls around.
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will begin the chase for the magic number this Saturday, September 28th. Kickoff for this matchup is currently set for 7:30.
Georgia Football Injury Report 9/23
- Mykel Williams - "I'm hopeful. We will see. He didn't do much last week, he got a lot of rehab Friday and Sunday. He was able to run. We will have to go out to practice today and see how things go."
- Roderick Robinson - Out (TOE)
- Tate Ratledge - Underwent Tightrope surgery to repair his high ankle sprain, as well as a knee sprain. Timeline TBD.
- Warren Brinson - "Warren practiced last week at the end of the week."
- Jordan Hall - "We are hoping to get Jordan Hall back he's been working tirelessly in his rehab."
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia vs Alabama Tickets: Expensive Prices for Big Time SEC Matchup
- Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds Following Week Three of College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily