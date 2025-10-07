Georgia vs Auburn Prediction - Analytics Suggest Bulldogs Handle Tigers
ESPN analytics suggest the Georgia Bulldogs should handle the Auburn Tigers this weekend.
The Georgia Bulldogs have their second road test of the season this weekend as they will travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers. The game is slated to kickoff at 7:30 PM and with it being a rivalry game, it's a little difficult to foresee what will happen this weekend.
On paper, this looks like a game in which Georgia should handle Auburn. The Tigers have struggled in conference play and have not managed to get anything going on offense over the last few weeks. However, knowing that Auburn brings a strong defense into every game, it creates an interesting outlook for this matchup.
Vegas suggests that this will be another close game between Georgia and Auburn. The Bulldogs are just a 3.5-point favorite over the Tigers after the line initially opened at 4.5 on Sunday, according to Fan Duel.
On the other hand, ESPN suggests that Georgia will handle business this weekend. The Bulldogs have a 64.5 percent chance to beat Auburn this weekend according to their matchup predictor and analytics.
If the Bulldogs can find some consistency on offense this game, they may not have anything to worry about. But as any Georgia fan would tell you, any trip to Jordan-Hare should be taken with great caution and nothing can be assumed when you walk into that stadium.
Kickoff for this weekend is set for 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ABC. After this weekend, the Dawgs will come back home to host the Ole Miss Rebels before their second bye week of the season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily