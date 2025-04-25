Jalon Walker NFL Comparison: What He Brings to the Atlanta Falcons
A look at what the Atlanta Falcons are getting in linebacker Jalon Walker.
For the first time since 1966, the Atlanta Falcons selected a Georgia Bulldog in the first round of the NFL draft. Linebacker Jalon Walker is staying in the state of Georgia and will continue to rep the red and black. Walker was a standout player for the Bulldogs, but what are the Falcons getting in him?
For a player comparison, Walker is best described as a blend of Dwight Freeney and James Harrison. Freeney is listed at 6-foot-1 and 269 pounds, while Harrison stood at 6 feet flat and 243 pounds. Walker, on the other hand, measured in at 6-foot-1 and 243 pounds at the NFL combine. On game days, though, Walker plays closer to 255 pounds.
Freeney was a standout defensive end during his professional career, while Harrison starred at outside linebacker. This plays into the versatility of Walker's game, and it's one of the reasons why he was such a coveted prospect during the draft this year.
With that said, though, that comes with a territory of having to figure out how to use Walker. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the first game of the 2024 college football season that Walker put a lot of stress on the coaching staff because they had to create a game plan on how to use him and where to play him. As Walker showed last season, it didn't matter where he played, he made plays regardless.
The Falcons not only added depth to their linebacker room by adding Walker, but they also addressed their need for pass rushers. Two good boxes to check if you're the Falcons while also pleasing the local fan base.
