SI

Falcons to Sign Veteran Wide Receiver DJ Chark to One-Year Deal

Chark received plenty of interest in free agency ahead of the start of training camp.

Mike McDaniel

The Atlanta Falcons are signing veteran wide receiver DJ Chark.
The Atlanta Falcons are signing veteran wide receiver DJ Chark. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Falcons are signing veteran wide receiver DJ Chark to a one-year deal, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 28-year-old Chark played his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, before spending 2022 with the Detroit Lions, '23 with the Carolina Panthers and last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chark caught four passes for 31 yards and one touchdown in seven games last season. Across his seven year career, he's hauled in 216 passes for 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Chark will compete for a depth spot in Atlanta's receiving room in training camp.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL