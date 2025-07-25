Falcons to Sign Veteran Wide Receiver DJ Chark to One-Year Deal
Chark received plenty of interest in free agency ahead of the start of training camp.
The Atlanta Falcons are signing veteran wide receiver DJ Chark to a one-year deal, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The 28-year-old Chark played his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, before spending 2022 with the Detroit Lions, '23 with the Carolina Panthers and last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Chark caught four passes for 31 yards and one touchdown in seven games last season. Across his seven year career, he's hauled in 216 passes for 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Chark will compete for a depth spot in Atlanta's receiving room in training camp.
