Kirby Smart Looks to Take Control of Series Against Hugh Freeze in Saturday's Matchup Against Auburn
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart will look to establish a winning record against Hugh Freeze this Saturday.
As one of the most dominant head coaches currently in the sport of college football, there are very few programs and coaches who have had success over Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. In fact, of the 16 active coaches in the SEC, only two have boasted wins over the Bulldogs' head coach.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is a member of this extremely short list, as the Tigers head coach earned a victory over Smart during his time with the Ole Miss Rebels in 2016. Since then, the two coaches have faced off just once, with Smart earning his first victory over Freeze in last year's 27-20 victory over Auburn on the road.
With the series knotted at one win a piece, a tie-breaker between the two coaches is imminent this Saturday as the Tigers travel to Athens for their annual rendition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry." Currently, Georgia is more than a 20-point favorite over the Tigers and will be looking to notch their eighth straight victory in the series.
Saturday's matchup against the Tigers will be just the second home game of the Dawgs' 2024 season and will be the first SEC contest the Bulldogs play in Athens. Kickoff for this game has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn
- Gameday: Saturday, October 5th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily