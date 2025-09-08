Juan Gaston Injury Update Ahead of Georgia Football's Matchup With Tennessee
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has provided an injury update for offensive lineman Juan Gaston ahead of the Dawgs' matchup with Tennessee.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than a week away from beginning their SEC schedule as they travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the Volunteers. As the Dawgs prepare for their inter-conference bout, Kirby Smart has provided an injury update for a handful of players.
One player in particular, the head coach discussed was freshman offensive lineman Juan Gaston, who was injured during the Bulldogs' week one victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Gaston did not appear in Georgia's week two matchup against Austin Peay.
"Both Juan and Earnest [Greene III], we will learn more about today and see where they are," said Smart. "They're both coming off of bumps, bruises, and injuries. But hopefully we get them back."
Gaston has been a major topic of discussion for the Bulldogs throughout the offseason and was renowned by coaches for the immediate impact he had on the offensive line. His availability for Georgia's matchup against Tennessee will be massive to the Dawgs' success.
As the Dawgs continue to prepare for their SEC schedule, the team will look to remain as helathy as possible. Official injury reports for players' statuses are expected to be released on Wednesday evening.
