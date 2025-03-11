Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update for Roster Ahead of 2025 Spring Practice
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has provided a handful of injury updates for his roster as the 2025 season begins.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 season is underway as players have reported for spring practice. Spring practice is an extremely grueling, week-long period where players practice ad nauseam to prepare their bodies and get in shape for the long season ahead.
There will, however, be a handful of players absent from this year's spring camp as they are still recovering from nagging injuries. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media this week to provide an update on those players and where they were in their recovery process. Listed below is the injury report from Smart himself.
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- Kirby on Daylen Everette (Sports Hernia) Daylen will be limited for the spring. He's not out, but he's coming back from a sports hernia repair. He's doing great, running around and being a leader.
- Labrum Surgery Group - "They're in really good progression in terms of getting back. Monroe, Gabe (Harris) Colton (Heinrich), Christen Miller, and Jaylan Morgan all had labor repairs, which is very common. I had it when I played here."
- Soft Tissue Injuries - "Then we've got Ryan Montgomery, who's had the ACL repair, Branson (Robinson) who had the PCL repair, Rod Robinson who had the ankle repair, and then (Brett) Thorson, who, you know, had the ACL, MCL repair.
The Bulldogs will continue to train hard and prepare for their 2025 season throughout their spring camp, which will be concluded on Saturday, April 12th, during the team's spring scrimmage, also known as G-Day. The Dawgs are one of the few teams in the nation that have elected to not alter their scrimmage, despite growing concerns of tampering from other teams.
