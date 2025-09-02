Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update To Bulldogs Roster Before Matchup With Austin Peay
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has provided an injury update to the team's roster ahead of their matchup with Austin Peay.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off their week one victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd and have turned their sights to week two as they prepare to face the Austin Peay Governors in Athens, Georgia.
As expected, when facing an opponent, the Bulldogs suffered a few injuries in their week one matchup and are looking to fully recover before their second matchup of the 2025 season. During a media presser, head coach Kirby Smart provided updates on a handful of players' statuses.
Georgia Bulldogs Injury Report (Austin Peay)
Juan Gaston: "Hopeful to get back next week, but only time will tell."
Daylen Everette: "Ankle injury seems to be doing well, and he was able to run and do some things."
Earnest Greene III: "Hopeful to get back next week, but only time will tell."
Roderick Robinson: "Dealing with a hamstring. Could have probably gone on Saturday, but we didn't want to press it."
Brett Thorson: "Close to being cleared by the medical staff."
The Bulldogs will look to remain as healthy as possible throughout practice as they prepare for their week two matchup with the Governors. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on both ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
