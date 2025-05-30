Kirby Smart Reveals Decision Details, Personal Stories About Georgia vs Florida Game
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reveals details and shares personal stories about the historic Georgia vs Florida matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators annual rivalry game is set to move to new locations for the 2026 and 2027 seasons while the normal venue in Jacksonville, Florida undergoes renovations. Atlanta will be the location for next year's game, while Tampa will host 2027's matchup.
Given that the decision to keep the matchup a neutral site affair was so heavily followed. Many wondered what ultimately led to the decision to opt for neutral site matchups as opposed to a home-and-home series. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided some insight about the decision during an interview with SiriusXM.
"That was an AD decision that ultimately was made based on money." Said Smart "And you know, Mercedes and Tampa both ponied up and made really good financial offers."
The financial offers Smart referenced were the recent revelations that both universities would receive a $7.5 million payout for each of the matchups played in Atlanta and Tampa. The schools would also be provided with $500,000 in compensation for travel expenses for each game, as well as for lodging.
In addition to providing details on what went into the decision to ultimately keep the game a neutral site affair, Smart recalled the last time the two schools met in each other's home stadium. The Bulldogs head coach and former player himself retold the 52-17 beating the Dawgs suffered in Athens at the hands of the Gators in 1995.
"Everybody forgets that was seven kickoffs." Said Smart about Florida's onslaught of points. "Guess who the kickoff return guy was for Georgia that year... You're looking at him. Seven kickoff returns in one game, and I brought them all out."
Though Smart may have taken a physical beating in Athens 30 years ago. The Bulldogs head coach has helped the Dawgs deliver beatings of their own in recent years. Since 2016, Georgia has defeated the Gators in seven of the last nine meetings, many of which were by two scores.
The Bulldogs will renew their annual rivalry with Florida on Saturday, November 1st in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will air on ABC/ESPN+.
